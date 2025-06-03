TV actor Vibhu Raghave passed away on June 2, 2025, after a three-year battle with stage 4 colon cancer. He was laid to rest on June 3 in Mumbai. His antim darshan began at 12:30 PM, followed by the funeral procession at 1PM. Vibhu's close friends, family, and members of the television industry came together to bid him a tearful goodbye.

Several celebrities arrived to pay their final respects, including Karan Veer Mehra, Urvashi Dholakia, Nakuul Mehta, Addite Malik, and Anjali Anand, among others.

Photos and videos from Vibhu's last rites have flooded social media. In one heart-wrenching clip, his mother is seen crying inconsolably. Another emotional moment shows Mohit Malik visibly shaken as he sees Vibhu's mortal remains. Mohit was also seen holding the bier, clearly devastated by the loss.

Take a look at the emotional visuals below.

TV actor Vibhu Raghave shared his final Instagram post in April 2025, after which he remained absent from social media. In the emotional video, Vibhu spoke candidly about his health, revealing that the cancer had spread from his liver to his lungs and spine. Despite undergoing four rounds of chemotherapy with no significant improvement, he remained hopeful. With a smile on his face, he said, "One day at a time."

In the video, Vibhu shared, "Hello friends, I thought I would give you an update about the treatment today, what's going on. In December, I told you that I had a PET scan, and it was revealed that the cancer had grown further. It had spread beyond the liver to the chest, spine, and some other areas. In January, we started four chemotherapy sessions, and then, when we did a scan, sadly, it was found that the treatment was not effective and the cancer was progressing.

After this, we started the treatment again, and we are now trying a new treatment. We are in the middle of it. We have our fingers crossed. When the scan happens in the next cycle, we hope to get good news. You guys keep sending your prayers because this is needed the most. Thank you."

Despite the physical pain and emotional toll, Vibhu's spirit never wavered. He signed off with a heartfelt appeal: "I want love and blessings from all of you."

About Vaibhav Kumar Singh Raghav (Vibhu Raghave)

Vibhu Raghave rose to fame with shows like Nisha Aur Uske Cousins and Savdhaan India. Throughout his cancer journey, he faced not only health challenges but also severe financial hardships. His family and close friends appealed to the public for help with his treatment expenses. Actresses Saumya Tandon, Aneri Vajani, and Simple Kaul were among those who publicly supported the crowdfunding efforts to help Vibhu fight his battle.