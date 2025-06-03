Instagram

Popular television actor Vibhu Raghave breathed his last on Monday night following a long battle with stage four colon cancer. He was undergoing treatment at Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital.

Vibhu was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2022. His close friends, including Addite Malik and Saumya Tandon, confirmed the news of his passing by sharing details of his funeral. The antim darshan will be held on June 3 from 12:30 PM onwards, followed by a funeral procession starting at 1 PM, from 11, Relief Road, Prakash Nagar, Dnyaneshwar Nagar, Jogeshwari West, Mumbai.

Addite Malik shared an emotional note on her Instagram Story along with the funeral details. The note read, "The purest soul, a beacon of strength and positivity. His smile could light up any room, and his presence alone made everything feel better. He faced life with unmatched grace and left behind a love that will never fade. He will be deeply missed. Always."

In April, Vibhu had spoken about his health, revealing that the cancer had spread throughout his body and that previous treatments had failed. He also shared that he was beginning a new line of treatment in hopes of halting the spread.

Vibhu's Instagram is filled with cherished moments, get-togethers with his family and industry friends.

Bigg Boss 18 winner Karanveer Mehra also took to social media to express his condolences over Vibhu's untimely demise.

International Business Times India reported Vibhu's passing on Monday night after briefly speaking to his close friend, actress Simple Kaul, who confirmed the heartbreaking news.

All You Need to Know About Vibhu

Vibhu Raghave was a popular name in the Indian television industry. He was best known for his roles in shows like Nisha Aur Uske Cousins and Savdhaan India.

Not many know that Vibhu and his friends made appeals on social media to help raise funds for his cancer treatment. The last crowdfunding appeal was made a week before his demise, on May 27, by Simple Kaul, Addite and others. A note on Instagram read, "Hello everyone ! A little update about our friend Vibhu @vibhuzinsta who's been our friend , coactor and our Co worker in our restaurants. He's been more than a family to us . He's still batteling with 4 th stage cancer in Nanavati hospital since last two weeks. It's been an overwhelming journey for all of us to see him go through this . He's fighting it bravely . We have exhausted our funds and We need immediate funds to save him . Pls pray for his recovery & do contribute whatever you can for his hospital treatment . Your wishes and prayers have helped us earlier too . Thankyou for immense love and prayers".