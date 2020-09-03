National Award winning filmmaker Vetrimaaran was the front-runner to direct Vijay's 65 film. The duo was in talks and rumours had claimed that the director would helm Thalapathy's said project with a doubt.

However, the project did not materialise. Now, the filmmaker has revealed that he is now commenced the script work of Vijay-starrer. In an interview with Vikatan, the director has stated that he is waiting for Vijay's call.

It comes as a clarification to the fans that Vetrimaaran will collaborate with Vijay for sure. However, the actor's 65the flick will be directed by none other than AR Murugadoss, who had earlier given blockbusters for the actor like Thuppakki, Kaththi and Sarkar.

The movie, which is presently referred to as Thalapathy 65, was supposed to be launched by now. However, the lockdown has delayed the plans. The regular shooting of the flick is expected to commence in January or February 2021.

Vijay's Master, which was scheduled for release in April, has been delayed for the same reason. The Lokesh Kanagaraj-directorial will be now out for Pongal 2021.

Coming to Vetrimaaran, he is now prepping up to team up with Suriya. He is also going to direct a film starring Soori which will be funded by RS Infotainment.