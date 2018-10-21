Veteran Telugu character artiste Vizag Prasad died of heart attack in the wee hours of Sunday. He was 75 and is survived by his wife, a son and daughter. Many celebs and fans are saddened by his death.

According to reports, Vizag Prasad had not been well for the last few days. He was recently admitted to a private hospital in Hyderabad. He reportedly breathed his last, while undergoing treatment in the hospital at 3.00 am on Sunday.

Vizag Prasad made his acting debut in films with director Jandhyala Subramanya Sastry's 1983 movie Babai Abbai starring Nandamuri Balakrishna. He hailed from Vizag, which became his screen name. He hogged the limelight with Uday Kiran's Nuvvu Nenu. Then there was no looking back for this talented artiste, who acted in more than 150 movies in his career spanning three and half decades.

Vizag Prasad was last seen in the movie Idi Maa Prema Katha in 2017. He played various roles and his experience as stage artist helped him excel in whatever role he played. He was best known for his performances in the movies like Nuvvu Nenu, Sundarakanda, Gemini, Jai Chiranjeeva and Bhadra.

The news about Vizag Prasad's untimely demise came as rude shock to many celebs and film-goers. The Movie Artiste's Association (MAA) and many film industry personalities expressed deepest condolences to the bereaved family. Here are some of their comments posted on Twitter.

Actor Sumanth: RIP Had the pleasure of working with him in #Gowri #VizagPrasad garu

Director Harish Shankar: A great theatre artist and a simple human being ... I have worked with him in my first film shock .. he played as Jyothika's father... #RIP

Scriptwriter Gopi Mohan: A nice human being...A good stage/film actor #VizagPrasad garu is no more.When i worked in direction department for Nuvvu Nenu film,i had good interaction with Prasad garu.He got good name as an actor for that film.I respect him for his good nature. His soul Rest In Peace.

#The great actor #Vizagprasad garu as expired yesterday #3:00 #RIP #restinpease

Veteran legendary actor sri #VizagPrasad garu is passed away. he is no more... debut with #Jandhyala gari 'babai abbai' movie... became famous with #tejas nuvvu nenu... may her soul rest in peace.

