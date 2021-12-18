Former Union Minister and veteran Congress leader R.L. Jalappa died on Friday here in Karnataka at the age of 96 after suffering multiple organ failure.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Opposition leader Siddaramaiah, Karnataka Congress president D.K. Shivakumar and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy have expressed their condolences over his demise.

Jalappa was undergoing treatment at RL Jalappa Hospital in Kolar for the last 40 days, doctors said.

His family members said the final rites will be performed on Saturday at his native place in Tobagere, and the mortal remains will be taken to his village on Friday night.

He was suffering from age-related ailments. The family members have decided to donate his eyes.

Jalappa started his political career under the guidance of former Chief Minister D. Devaraj Urs of Congress.

Later, even as he went on to become one of the top leaders of Janata Parivar from Karnataka, he re-joined the Congress.

He represented Chikkaballapur Lok Sabha constituency three times, and the Doddaballapur assembly constituency for three times.

He became the Union Minister for Textiles in the cabinet of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda from 1996 to 1998.

He was also an educationist.

Jalappa retired from politics in 2009 and supported senior Congress leader Veerappa Moily, who represented Chikkaballapur Lok Sabha constituency after his retirement.

(With inputs from IANS)