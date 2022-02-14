Veteran Kannada actor Rajesh has been admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru. He is reportedly suffering from kidney-related and age-related ailments.

As per the reports in the Kannada media, Rajesh's condition is critical and kept on a ventilator at Kasturba Hospital. His fans and well-wishers are now praying for his speedy recovery.

Kannada Actor's Rajesh Journey

Born on 15 April 1935 in Bengaluru, his original name was Muni Chowdappa. He was interested in stage plays since his childhood and joined Sudarshan Nataka Mandali without informing his parents. His stage name was Vidya Sagar.

Later, he formed his own troupe called Shakti Nataka Mandali. Nirudyogiya Balu, Badavana Baalu, Visha Sarpa, Nanda Deepa, Chandrodaya and Kittur Rani Chennama were some of the plays he acted.

Before turning into a full-time actor, Rajesh worked at the PWD department. He was introduced to the silver screen by Hunsur Krishnamurthy with Veera Sankalpa. Subsequently, he got opportunities to work in the films like Sri Ramanjaneya, Gange Gowri, etc.

Turning Point in His Career

He was rechristened as Rajesh from Vidya Sagar in 1968 with Namma Uru. This CV Shankar-directorial gave him a big break and his singing skills too came to light.

Kapu Belupu, Yeradu Mukha, Punya Purusha, Kanike, Brundavana, Sukha Samsara, Devara Makkalu, Poornima, Namma Baduku, Bale Adrustavo Adrusta, Bhale Bhasakara, Hennu Honnu Mannu, Visha Kanye, Kranti Veera, Bidugade, Urvashi, Devara Gudi, Kaveri, Baduku Bangaravaitu, Devara Duddu, Sose Tanda Sowbhagya, Chadurida Chitragalu, Vasanta Nilaya, Kaliyuga, Devara Mane and Tavaru Mane Udugore were some of the films that he worked.

Rajesh's daughter Asharani made her acting debut with Rathasaptami. She is married to actor Arjun Sarja.