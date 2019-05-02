Veteran Kannada actor and theatre artist Master Hirannaiah has passed away on Wednesday, 2 May. He was suffering from age-related ailments. He breathed his last at a private hospital in Bengaluru at the age of 85. He is survived by his wife and five children.

He was born to K Hirannaiah, who is considered as a pioneer in theatre and a 'Cultured Comedian', in 1934 in Mysuru. He took over the reins of K.Hirannaiah Mitra Mandali, founded by his late father in 1953.

Some of his popular drams were Lunchavathara, Nadu Beedhi Narayana and Brushtachara among many others. Chor Guru Chandal Shishya, Operation Antha, Harakeya Kuri and Hudgeer Saar Hudgeeru were some of the films that he had acted.

Among the plays, it was Lunchavathara which made him a household name among Kanndigas as he took on the corruption in his own way. This play alone had over 12,500 shows across the globe.

He had the unique way of using humour and satire to throw light at the serious societal issues. Not just on corruption, his plays deal with social evils like dowry, casteism, etc.

He preferred theatre to cinema as he could express his views without censorship. He believed in the philosophy that the world is a stage run by the God and each one of us should play their roles as per their abilities.

In his lifetime, he won innumerable awards that include Dr. Gubbi Veeranna award in 1998.

Sandalwood celebrities and politicians have expressed their condolence over his death. Their messages can be read below:

