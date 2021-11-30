A veteran Hindi broadcast journalist Vinod Dua is in a critical condition and currently in the ICU. Rumours about Dua's death were going viral on social media, with many expressing their condolences on the passing of the veteran journalist. However, Dua's daughter, Mallika Dua, debunked those rumours saying he's in the ICU and his condition is "beyond critical."

In a statement released as a Story on her official Instagram handle, Mallika Dua shared an update on her father's health, who was hospitalised with COVID earlier this year.

"My Papaji is beyond critical in the ICU. His health had been deteriorating rapidly since April. He also is unable to come to terms with losing the light of his life. He has lived an extraordinary life and given us the same. He deserves no pain. He is immensely loved and revered and I request you all to pray that he experiences as little pain as possible," Mallika Dua wrote.

"Do not spread rumours"

She further requested people not to spread rumours about her father's demise. Also, Mallika said she would share updates on Dua's health on her Instagram handle and not on Twitter.

"Request everyone to not spread rumours about my father's demise. He is in the ICU. Fighting still. Whatever be the outcome, let him have his dignity. Do not believe/spread misinformation please. I will issue all official news and updates on him. Not Twitter," Mallika said few hours ago.

There hasn't been any update from Mallika since.