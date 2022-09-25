Veteran Congress leader Aryadan Muhammed died today in Kerala. He was aged 87.

Aryadan Muhammed is a prominent Muslim face in the congress faction in Kerala and was elected as a member of the legislative assembly for eight times from Nilambur.

Aryadan Muhammed also served as a minister for four terms.

When the United Democratic Front ruled Kerala from 2011 to 2016, Muhammed was the power minister in the Oommen Chandy government.

It should be noted that Aryadan Muhammed also served as a minister in the CPI(M) Government led by E K Nayanar, when some Congress leaders aligned with the left front.

"The body will be taken to Nilambur on Sunday. The public can pay respects there. He was admitted to the ICU for the last seven days," his son Aryadan Shoukath told reporters.

The funeral is expected to be held on Monday at 09.00 AM.

(This is a developing story. Stay tuned for more updates)