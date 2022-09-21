Posters of Veer Savarkar have appeared in the Aluva region of Kerala as the Congress embarks on its pan-Indian Bharat Jodo Yatra. The Congress attempted to cover up the error by inserting a photo of Mahatma Gandhi and claiming that it was a printing error. The incident has also led to the BJP lashing out at Rahul Gandhi and the opposition party.

The LDF-backed Independent MLA for Kerala, PV Anwar, noted the "mistake." Anwar claimed in a video posted on the social media site Facebook that a picture of Savarkar was shown on the boards that were kept at Chengamanad as part of the Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra. He continued, "The party workers eventually covered it with an image of Mahatma Gandhi."

Veer Savarkar's pictures adorn Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Ernakulum (near airport). Although belated, good realisation for Rahul Gandhi, whose great grandfather Nehru, signed a mercy petition, pleaded the British to allow him to flee from Punjab's Nabha jail in just 2 weeks.

The MLA wrote, "When pointed out that VD Savarkar's photo was on the Bharat Jodo Yatra's poster in Aluva, the Muslim League's narrative was that the poster is from Karnataka, where the BJP had installed the poster during the Independence Day celebrations. But the poster is from Kerala, not from Karnataka. The Congress has rectified its mistake by covering Savarkar's image with that of Mahatma Gandhi's."

BJP attacks Congress

BJP IT cell attacked the Congress party and tweeted, "Veer Savarkar's pictures adorn Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Ernakulum (near airport). Although belated, good realisation for Rahul Gandhi, whose great grandfather Nehru, signed a mercy petition, pleaded the British to allow him to flee from Punjab's Nabha jail in just two weeks (sic)."

Oops! It seems all attempts by Rahul to obfuscate history did not work! Veer Savarkar against whom Rahul has been spewing lies was exposed when his #BharatJodo Yatra in Aluva, Ernakulam carried posters of Veer Savarkar !

Later on they tried to cover it up ! Savarkar Zindabad

"Oops! It seems all attempts by Rahul to obfuscate history did not work! Veer Savarkar against whom Rahul has been spewing lies was exposed when his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Aluva, Ernakulam carried posters of Veer Savarkar! Later on, they tried to cover it up! Savarkar Zindabad...Rahul ji, no matter how much you try... history and truth comes out. Savarkar was Veer! Those who hide are the kaayars," wrote BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on Twitter.