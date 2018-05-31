Among the actors these days who are not shying away from stepping into the digital medium is yet another veteran, Himani Shivpuri.

ALTBalaji has signed up the very popular Himani Shivpuri for a pivotal role in their next series titled 'Home'.

Inspired by real-life events 'Home' is a heartwarming tale of Sethi family and their struggle to save their home, which has been ordered to be demolished by Supreme Court.

Known for her evergreen performances in films like Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Hero No. 1, Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon and many more, Himani was last seen in Sasural Simar Ka.

Speaking about the show and association with ALTBalaji, she said, "It was great working with ALT Balaji in my first web series. What pulled me into Home was the story, and the director Habib Faisal, he was so clear and articulate, That impression carried on while shooting. He pays so much attention to the minutest details, it was a revelation working with such a dedicated director. Last but not the least, it was great working with Annu n Suriya, Parikshitji, Vansh whom Iv worked with before and our management committee we got along like a house on fire!"

It was exhausting working in the heat in the demolition scenes, but overall an exhilarating experience. I'm really proud to be part of Home!

Also starring, Annu Kapoor, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Chetna Pande and Parikshit Sahani 'Home' is directed by the highly acclaimed writer Habib Faizal who is best known for directing films like Ishaqzaade, Daawat-E-Ishq and Do Dooni Chaar, and the show will soon be streaming on ALTBalaji app or website.