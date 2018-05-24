Last week, makers of the show Puncch Beat announced signing up TV's two versatile actors Niki Walia and Samir Soni in pivotal roles, and on May 24 they have announced signing yet another TV veteran, the super-talented Jayati Bhatia.

Jayati who is making her digital debut with the ALTBalaji show will be seen essaying the role of Miss Bose in the series. She is known for phenomenal performances in daily soaps like Sasural Simar Ka and Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki. She was last seen in the popular show Naamkaran.

Speaking about her character and her digital debut, she said, "I am one of the many fortunate actors who has started their acting career with Balaji Telefilms. My first show was Itihaas and then Kanyadaan, and now after so many years, I am stepping into the digital world and that too with ALTBalaji. So it feels like going back to my roots. I am playing Miss Bose in the show, a very layered character. Her actions create humorous situations and she has a dark side too. My biggest excitement to be a part of Punch Beat is that I will be working with a generation that I am in awe of."

Talking about the advent of digital content in India, Jayati added, "I have been an actor for Hindi GEC shows for the past 21 years. The stories have to be told in a certain way, sugarcoated. But digital media has given us the freedom to experiment or tell stories dealing with varying subjects. We can be fearless when choosing a subject and can show the mirror to the society. But as they say with power comes responsibility. So the test in the coming days is to create good, engaging yet entertaining content".

Revolving around the students of Rosewood High Puncch Beat promises to be an extremely energetic show about their passion for boxing and dancing. It's a story of two brothers, their identity, emotions, their feelings and their love. Conceptualized and created by Vikas Gupta, Puncch Beat is a youth drama set in Dehradun and the shoot for the show has begun.

Also starring Priyank Sharma, Siddharth Sharma, Harshita Gaur, Khushi Joshi, Nikhil Bhambri, Amaad Mintoo, Kajol Tyagi, Gargi Nandi, Niki Walia, Samir Soni, Mrinmai Kolwalkar and Sindhuja. Puncch Beat will be streaming this winter on the ALTBalaji app and website.