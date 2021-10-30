Veteran actor Yusuf Hussain is no more. Yusuf Husain was Hansal Mehta's father-in-law. Mehta was the first one to share the news on social platform. Condolences soon started pouring in for the legendary actor. Yusuf Hussain has been a part of films like - Raees, Shahid, Dhoom, Dil Chahta Hai, Raaz, Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi and many more.

Sharing the news on social media, Hansal Mehta wrote, "I had completed 2 schedules of Shahid. And we were stuck. I was troubled. A non-existent career as a filmmaker was almost finished completely. He just came up to me and said I have a fixed deposit and it is of no use to me if you are so troubled. He wrote a cheque. Shahid was completed. That was Yusuf Husain. Not my father-in-law but a father. He was life - if life itself had to have a physical form."

Mehta's emotional tribute

He further added, "Today he is gone. To remind all those women in heaven that they are 'Duniya ki sabse khubsurat ladki' and all the men that they are 'Haseen naujwaan'. And then to end with a booming 'love you love you love you'. Yusuf Saab I owe this new life to you. I am truly orphaned today. Life will never be the same. I will miss you terribly. My Urdu will remain broken. And yes - love you love you love you!"

Condolences pour in

Manoj Bajpayee wrote, "Sad News!!! Condolences to @safeenahusain @mehtahansal & the entire family!!! Rest in peace Yusuf saab"

Pooja Bhatt said, "This brought tears to my eyes Hansal. Can't begin to imagine what you'll are feeling. My deepest condolences to all!"

Abhishek Bachchan also mourned the demise and said, #RIP Yusuf ji. We worked together in several films starting with Kuch na kaho and lastly on Bob Biswas. He was gentle, kind and full of warmth. Condolences to his family.