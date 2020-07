Veteran actor and comedian Jagdeep Jaaferi (real name Syed Ishtiaq Ahmed Jafri) has passed away on Wednesday (July 8). He was 81. He is survived by his two sons Jaaved Jaaferi and Naved Jaaferi. He has one more daughter (Muskaan Jafri) from his second wife Nazima.

Jagdeep had been a part of most prominent films in Bollywood over the last three decades. He is most popular for his role of Surma Bhopali in Sholay. He has appeared in more than 400 films.

SAD NEWS: Veteran actor #Jagdeep sahab (Original name Syed Ishtiaq Ahmed Jafri) has passed away. He was 81. — Faridoon Shahryar (@iFaridoon) July 8, 2020

More details awaited.