Javed Jaffrey is known for donning various hats: actor, dancer, singer, choreographer, VJ, ad filmmaker among others. He is the son of popular comedian, Jagdeep, and is known for carrying on the tradition of humor with his comedic style. Having won accolades for over two to three decades he has been one of the most loved actor-comedian and dancer. All the 90's kids remember Javed Jaffrey for his iconic song 'Mumbhai' and the actor still has the same vibrancy and charm intact.

Not coming from a filmi background, Javed has managed to make his foothold in the industry. As we are all aware of the nepotism debate that trigged social media ever since the untimely demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, remember, Javed's son Mezaan Jaffri who made his debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film 'Malaal' in the years 2019. Javed didn't launch, introduce or push his son to enter the film world.

Speaking more about the ongoing issue over the nepotism, Sushant Singh Rajput's demise, and social media warriors breaking the internet with debates and conversations, Javed Jaffrey opened his heart out in an exclusive conversation with International Business Times India.

Read on: Excerpts from the candid conversation!

Nepotism and Sushant Singh Rajput

A few months ago, Kushal Punjabi also completed suicide but it didn't become an issue like this. The news of Sushant Singh Rajput's death is very sad, he was doing good for himself; I don't know him personally but this entire fiasco on social media is mainly because people have a lot of time during the lockdown. Also, it is an individual's mindset there are people who can take the pressure and some can't take it. The entertainment industry is out there in open, your every move is being watched, you have to be tough, the critics, the audience will shred you if they don't like your performance. One has to be mentally strong and take it and move on. Some people feel hurt and depressed. For instance, if you say something to the politicians, they break your office, damage your property, that's not the case in the film industry. There is no personal connection with anyone in our industry. On an individual level if you are going through something then it is the responsibility of your family and friends to look out for you and hear the problem. One has to be extra vary in today's time. Personal lives of actors are all over the social media you have to be prepared for the good, best and worst here.

He adds,

I don't believe in nepotism, my father didn't introduce me to anyone, I didn't introduce my son to anybody, he was standing on the set, nobody pushed him to get into entertainment. If Dharmaji (Dharmendra) plans to launch his son, it is his personal choice it is his money, but he didn't do that, even Sunil Dutt Saab didn't launch his son, nor Amitabh Bachchan Saab launched Abhishek Bachchan. If an actor is wanting to launch his son and put their money what's wrong? They are not taking public's money, and if the audience doesn't like a certain film or actor they openly bash them. Nepotism doesn't work in entertainment. Remember where Rajesh Khanna came from? Salman Khan was initially rejected, Amitabh Bachchan made his mark, Ranbir Kapoor had to prove himself time and again. In entertainment, no producer will put 10-15 crores on you even if you are a star kid, once they might invest in you but won't keep on investing crores of rupees to relaunch your son/ daughter. The audience decides the fate of an actor. Nepotism is in politics, or in the educational background that is unfair when you don't give a certain person the required position that he or she deserves that too on merit.

His equation with his son Meezan

Like every father and son, we have our share of talks, we discuss work-related stuff, personal matters. However there is a line of respect we have for each other, he might not want to share certain things with me or I wouldn't want to share with him, after all he is the son and I am the father. 'Yeh best buddies bolne ke liye hota hia.' Yes my children are everything to me, what I mean to them it is in their heart.

On shooting to resume and his upcoming films

I don't think we will start shooting anytime soon, it will be a risk for dancers, fighters, actors can't wear masks and act on-screen. Therefore, I don't see shoots starting anytime soon. My upcoming projects that are ready is Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi, and Coolie no 1.

Javed Jaffrey is currently seen in Never Kiss Your Best Friend: Lockdown special series.