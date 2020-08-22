White House redecorations and renovations are a huge part of the tradition for any presidential family. Now, first lady Melania Trump has shared photos of her newly-renovated garden in the White House, showing off the iconic space in an all-new avatar.

Netizens were quick to draw comparisons between the newly-renovated Rose Garden as compared to the time when former President Barack Obama and family resided in the presidential house. Not just that, people also criticized the first lady's decision to boast about a redecorated Rose Garden.

Melania shared the photos of the Rose Garden on Twitter, thanking everyone who helped renew the White House garden.

"Excited to honor history & celebrate the future in our beautiful White House Rose Garden this evening. Thank you to all who helped renew this iconic & truly gorgeous space," she tweeted.

'Very Melania': How netizens reacted

As soon as Melania shared the photos of the renewed Rose Garden, netizens were quick to react. Some users even said the new design is "very Melania" and not in a good way. Check out some reactions below: