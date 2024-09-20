Newlyweds Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth made their first public appearance at the airport after their wedding. The loved-up couple walked hand-in-hand as they greeted paps.

Aditi looked stunning in a pink Anarkali suit and gracefully wrapped in a dupatta. The newlywed also flaunted sindoor. For her accessories, Aditi wore traditional kundan jhumkas and a pair of gold flats. The new bride also wore a red bindi. Her husband Siddarth wore a denim-on-denim look.

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth's sundowner wedding pictures are pure gold!

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth tied the knot in a traditional South Indian wedding at a beautiful ancient 400-year-old temple in Telangana's Wanaparthy district. The couple exuded grace and charm in Sabyasachi outfits. Their wedding outfit was simple yet elegant.

In a heartwarming surprise, Aditi and Siddharth announced their secret wedding and shared series of photos from their ceremony. She wrote, "You are my Sun, my Moon, and all my Stars... To being Pixie Soulmates for eternity...to laughter, to never growing up To Eternal Love, Light & Magic ❤️ Mrs & Mr Adu-Siddhu."

Aditi and Siddarth met in 2021 on the sets of the Telugu film, Maha Samudram. In the same conversation, Aditi shared the adorable wedding proposal Siddharth had planned for her. "I was closest to my nani, who passed away a few years ago. She started a school in Hyderabad. One day, Siddarth asked me if he could see it, knowing full well how close I had been to her."

They visited the school in March and he asked Aditi to show him a special location close to her heart: a floor above the nursery section.