Bigg Boss OTT fame Uorfi Javed (formerly Urfi) never fails to amaze her fans with her bold looks. The social media star and actor garners a huge fan following for her out-of-the-box sartorial choices. Not only is she fans' favourite but even paparazzi like the way she interacts with them.

The photogs often capture her in and around the city. Not many are aware that Uorfi styles her outfits. Celebrities like Ranveer Singh and fashion mogul Masaba Gupta have lauded her bizarre and unique dressing style.

The actor has now surpassed just being a social media influencer and entertaining her Instagram fans.

Social media personality Uorfi Javed is now basking as a reality star. The actor will soon be seen in a reality show, Follow Kar Lo Yaar, premiering on August 23, 2024, on Prime Video.

The actor recently spoke at length about her journey and also spoke in detail about the current reality shows.

Recently, Uorfi shared two cents about Malaika Arora's reality show, Moving In With Malaika.

Uorfi bashes Malaika Arora's reality show, Moving In With Malaika.

Speaking to Fever FM, Uorfi said that Malaika Arora's reality show was bad.

She said, "Maybe because Malaika did not want to give 100% access to her life, which is acceptable and completely justified. You could feel it and as an audience, I could see that kuch cheezein chupa rahe hain. Sab nahin bata rahe hain. ( She was hiding a lot).

"The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives is a nice show. It is fun," she added.

About Moving In With Malaika

For the unversed, Malaika's series, Moving In With Malaika, premiered on Disney+Hotstar in 2022. It was based on her personal and professional life. Several Bollywood celebs such as Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor, Amrita Arora, Nora Fatehi, Neha Dhupia, Terence Lewis, and Farah Khan, among others, were seen in the show.

Where is Malaika Arora at present?

At the moment, Malaika Arora is in Melbourne, Australia, to attend the 2024 Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM). Sharing a series of photos on Instagram, Malaika gave a sneak peek of how she is spending her day in Melbourne. In the first photo, Malaika is seen posing with Lakshya, Karan Johar, Mini Mathur, Kartik Aaryan and Kabir Khan against the backdrop of a graffiti wall.

Several pictures and videos show Karan and Malaika exploring the streets hand in hand.

One of the pics shows, Malaika looking stunning in a red saree, which she wore for the opening night of IFFM.

Malaika captioned the picture as, "Hello Melbourne...Day1."