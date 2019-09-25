Pawan Kalyan, Nithiin, Varun Tej, Sreenu Vaitla and many other celebs are shocked and saddened to hear the news about the death of Telugu comedian Venu Madhav, who died of prolonged illness.

Venu Madhav, one of the finest comedians, had been suffering from liver and kidney-related illnesses for some time now. He was rushed to the hospital on Tuesday night after his health worsened. Both, his family members and doctors, confirmed that he breathed his last in the hospital at 12.20 pm on Wednesday.

Venu Madhav started his acting career with a small role in Sampradayam in 1996. Having proved his mettle, he went on to star in over 400 movies. In the early 2000s, he was seen in almost all the films made in Tollywood. He worked with all the leading directors and actors, including Pawan Kalyan, Mahesh Babu, Ram Charan, Junior NTR and Allu Arjun. He also hosted some programs in various TV channels.

Venu Madhav, who was just 39, contributed a lot to Telugu films and television industry for two decades. He carved a niche for himself with his unique acting skills. It is an untimely death for the actor and the news about his sudden demise has come as a shock to many celebs, who took to Twitter to express their sadness and heartfelt condolences to his family.

Varun Tej: #RIPVenuMadhav garu. Thank you for your contribution to telugu cinema. Condolences to his family and friends.

Nithiin: Sad to hear about the sudden demise of one of the finest comedians of Telugu cinema, #VenuMadhav garu. May his soul rest in peace

Sai Dharam Tej: Rest in peace #VenuMadhav garu...you're place is irreplaceable in the film industry...my deepest condolences to the family members

Rahul Ravindran: Heartfelt condolences to Venu Madhav garu's family. We will always remember him fondly. RIP

Sudheer Babu: There is only one moment, a comedian can make you cry instead of laugh ... Unfortunately, that's too early in #VenuMadhav garu's life. Saddened by the news. #RipVenumadhav

Sreenu Vaitla: Saddened to hear the news of Venu madhav passing away .. very affectionate and talented personality. Can never forget the time spent together while shooting. His energy and contribution towards movies is irreplaceable. Will miss the way you call me 'Anna' with so much love . My deepest condolences to his family . May god be with them . Rest in peace . #VenuMadhav

Producer Anil Sunkara: RIP Venu Madhav. u made us laugh for a decade and can never forgrt the laugh out loud moments when ever u are on screen. TFI will miss you.

Gopichand Malineni: Saddened to know the news about Venu Madhav Garu demise. your contribution to TFI will be remembered forever. My sincere condolences to the family. #RIPVenuMadhav

Gopi Mohan: Deeply saddened by the loss of talented Actor/Comedian Venu Madhav garu. My most heartfelt condolences to his family. #RIPVenuMadhav #VenuMadhav

N Chandrababu Naidu: మిమిక్రీ కళాకారుడిగా, సినీ హాస్య నటుడిగా ప్రజల హృదయాల్లో చెరగని ముద్రవేసిన వేణుమాధవ్ మృతి విచారకరం. తెదేపా ఎన్నికల ప్రచారంలోనూ తనదైన ప్రత్యేకతతో ప్రజలని ఆకట్టుకున్నారు. వేణుమాధవ్ మృతికి నివాళులర్పిస్తూ, ఆయన కుటుంబ సభ్యులకు, అభిమానులకు నా ప్రగాఢ సానుభూతిని తెలియజేస్తున్నాను.

Bandla Ganesh Babu: నా మిత్రుడు వేణు మాధవ్ ఆత్మకు శాంతి చేకూర్చాలని భగవంతుని కోరుకుంటూ ఆయన కుటుంబానికి ప్రగాఢ సంతాపం తెలియజేస్తూ బండ్ల గణేష్

BA Raju: ప్రముఖ హాస్యనటుడు వేణు మాధవ్ మృతి. కొద్ది రోజులుగా కిడ్నీ సమస్యతో బాధపడుతూ చికిత్స. 12 గంటల ఇరవై నిముషాలకు మృతి చెందిన వేణు మాధవ్. #RIPVenuMadhav