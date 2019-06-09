Victory Venkatesh is set to play the role of Ajay Devgn in the Telugu remake of hit Hindi movie De De Pyaar De. His brother, producer Suresh Babu has made an official announcement about the film.

De De Pyaar De is one of the hit Bollywood movies released this year. The film is about a 50-year-old single father, who faces disapproval from his family and his ex-wife when he falls in love with a 26-year-old woman. Soon after its release, it was rumoured that the role played by Ajay Devgn suits Venkatesh very well and he would take up the Telugu remake of the Hindi movie.

Putting an end to the speculations, Suresh Babu announced on Wednesday that he has acquired the remake rights of De De Pyaar De. He would produce the film to commemorate the completion of 55 years of Suresh Productions, which was funded by his late father D Ramanaidu. Meanwhile, he also confirmed the news about Hiranyakashyapa starring Rana Daggubati.

"Right now, we are shooting Venky Mama (which stars Venkatesh and Naga Chaitanya) in Kashmir. We spent the last three years working on India's biggest film which will be Hiranyakashyapa (starring Rana Daggubati), and its pre-production work is currently underway. As a company, we want to make more films than before," IANS quoted Suresh Babu saying.

Suresh Babu added, "The remake of De De Pyaar De will star Venkatesh. The other details regarding the project will be announced in due course. We also have films planned with directors Tharun Bhascker and Trinadha Rao with Venkatesh."

However, Venkatesh is basking in on the success of his recent release F2 – Fun and Frustration, which has become blockbuster at the box office. He will wrap up the production of Venky Mama starring his nephew Naga Chaitanya with him soon. After this, he is likely to take up the filming of the remake of De De Pyaar De.