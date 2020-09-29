The Vice President of India, Venkaiah Naidu has tested positive for coronavirus, after results from a routine COVID-19 test came back on Tuesday. Naidu's office released a statement on the India VP's health, confirming he is in good health and asymptomatic.

Naidu's wife, Usha Naidu, also got tested for COVID-19, but she tested negative for the virus and is currently in self-isolation. The Vice President has been advised on home quarantine.

"The Vice President of India who underwent a routine COVID-19 test today morning has been tested positive. He is however, asymptomatic and in good health. He has been advised home quarantine. His wife Smt. Usha Naidu has been tested negative and is in self-isolation," read the official statement.

Contact-tracing

There's no word on contact tracing yet. But just four days ago, the Vice President held a meeting at his residence to take stock of the work done during the 252nd session of Parliament. It was during the meeting that Naidu directed the officers to render necessary medical assistance and other welfare measures to the 83 officials of the secretariat who recently tested positive for the coronavirus,

The meeting was attended by various ministers, including Pralhad Joshi, Minister of Coal and Mines and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs; V. Muraleedharan and Arjun Ram Meghwal, Ministers of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs; Desh Deepak Verma, Rajya Sabha Secretary-General; IV Subba Rao, Secretary to Vice President; RS Shukla, Secretary, Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs; PPK Ramacharyulu, Secretary, Rajya Sabha and other senior officers of the Rajya Sabha Secretariat, according to an official statement.

This is a developing story...