A day after his father's death, SP Balasubrahmanyam's son SP Charan was forced to clarify rumours pertaining to Vice President Venkaiah Naidu clearing the hospital bills of his father. He has said that the speculations have hurt the grieving family.

"Sad but true! SPB's remaining hospital bills had to be paid by SPB's family in the morning to take the mortal remains. They could not mobilise, state government ignored them. The Tamil and Telugu patriots looked away. An Appeal to Delhi and the relief was instantaneous. Vice president Venkaiah Naidu's daughter went and cleared up the hospital bill after which the body was released," the message doing rounds on the social media read.

SP Charan took his social media page to clarify the speculations. In a Facebook live, he said, "It is unfortunate that there are rumours going around about MGM hospital and payments regarding my dad's care, bills, and all that technical stuff. We were in the hospital from August 5. My father passed away on September 25. There are rumours around the amount of bill that was charged. That we had paid something and there was a balance and that we had requested the Tamil Nadu government but they did not reciprocate and I had to go to Vice President of India and they had responded instantaneously.

Also that unless we had paid the balance amount, the hospital was not releasing my dad for the last rituals. Let me just say that this all a big hogwash. I don't know why people do this without consulting people. They don't seem to realise how offensive and hurting this is to people associated with this issue. These people cannot be fans of SPB."

He continues, "SPB would not do something like this. I'd like to say that I forgive this person but he needs to grow up and do the right thing. He has no base in spreading such rumours. He has no knowledge of what the treatment was, how much the bills were, and who paid what. Me and the hospital will do a press release to muff all the rumours. It is so simple to post things online and mess things up for people."

He ended on the note that the family is grateful for the hospital for treating his father.

SPB was tested Covid-19 positive on 5 August. He died on 25 September.