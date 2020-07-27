With the clinically acclaimed organisations around the world going berserk running trails to find solutions to ward off coronavirus, here is a way suggested by a vegan bodybuilder that will make you cringe, instantly.

Tracy Kiss, a vegan bodybuilder claims that 'semen smoothie' is her secret to boost immunity to fight the deadly coronavirus. Yes, you've read that right a spoonful of semen is all you need to keep viruses at bay, according to Kiss.

Earlier, Kiss started moisturising her skin with semen as she was prone to skin issues and claimed that it showed improvements. And now, she says that she put a spoonful of her best friend's donated semen into her drink every morning in a bid to boost her immunity.

'I don't remember the last time I was sick'

In a viral video, the 32-year-old is heard saying, "'I haven't had a cold or flu in years. I don't remember the last time I was sick, simply because I lead a healthy, active lifestyle and consume semen on a regular basis."

'Whilst the world is experiencing a stockpiling frenzy of toilet tissue, cleaning products and hand sanitisers, I have found a free and alternative method — that is to stockpile semen. 'With the coronavirus it is a strain of the cold and flu. It's showing very similar symptoms and that's what people are confused about.

'It's free, it's readily available. Don't waste it'

'The actual semen itself is so good for you. Each teaspoon contains over 200 vitamins and minerals including protein. 'It's something we can use as a line of defence against cold and flu-like symptoms as well as illness and disease. 'It's free, it's readily available. Don't waste it and boost your immune system.'

Though Kiss have garnered attention due to her bizarre remedies to boost immunity, doctors have slammed Kiss for promoting a remedy that has no scientific proof to back it up.