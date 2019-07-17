Tay Sweat has worked with more than 4,000 clients and helped them in losing weight, keeping fit and living a healthier lifestyle through The Vegan Trainer. He is now step up his presence in fitness marketplace.

The Nashville native who holds a variety of certifications ranging from being NASM Certified in personal training/CPT, Holistic Nutrition, as well as serving as a weight loss specialist, iridology/science of reading the body, and corrective exercise specialist is one of the most sought-after fitness experts in the field.

Tay Sweat said, "I love helping new, as well as my steady clientele find the way to lose the weight they want to shed and show them how to keep it off once they do. Expanding my fitness plan and training more people about a positive, healthy lifestyle is an exciting next chapter for me and them!"

Tay Sweat was initially not aware about healthy lifestyles since he was an overweight teenager who had no clue about how carbs, fats and proteins were not the greatest diet. Instead, he said he was eating simply for survival.

With his bad eating habits came diabetes, heart disease, hypertension and bad skin discoloration, as well as eczema when he was 15 years old. Knowing his life needed a change, Sweat started to study health and nutrition. When he was 21, Sweat decided to follow a plant-based vegan diet and over the years he has been teaching others how to follow a vegan diet for a better life like the one found. Within 3 years of research, he was able to drop 120 pounds by healthy eating and fasting.

That's when Tay Sweat decided to take his newly found knowledge and became a health professional. He also participated in a mentorship and guidance from a few well-known Eastern doctors. They helped him achieve multiple certifications and degrees he now possesses.

Sweat now serves clients around the world from Australia, Japan, the UK, Canada and across the United States, and has a collective of more than 100,000 pounds of lost.

The Vegan Trainer said, he is looking forward to training others and leading them on the path to a healthier lifestyle where they not only feel but also look terrific, as he expands his presence in the fitness industry.

The Vegan Trainer has over 115,000 followers on Instagram, 50,000 on Facebook, 10,000 on YouTube, and till date has worked with more than 4,000 clients.