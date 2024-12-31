Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina's Jigra might not have made the commercial numbers it was supposed to make, but the film holds a special place in their heart. The Vasan Bala film failed to win over the audience and the critics. But, it did make an impact in Vedang's new career.

What made the film so special for him

The Archies actor has now said that it was special for him to be working with Alia and Vasan Bala. "It was special to be a part of a film like this with Alia. With Vasan Bala sir directing and Karan Johar backing it, it was always a big deal. I couldn't have ever dreamt for that to happen in my second film. It meant a lot, so a lot of positives from there," he said.

Vedang, who is rumoured to be dating Khushi Kapoor, further added that they had given their all to make the audience appreciate and love the film. He added how every actor desires for his work to be loved and appreciated by the audience.

Questioning oneself

"As an actor, you put in the work for over a year for a project. You want the audience to like it, enjoy it, receive it in a good way, be entertained and be moved. These are the things that we aim for. We do all the mehnat behind the scenes to get some sort of validation and appreciation for our work, and for people to enjoy it," he further mentioned.

Raina also said that when a film doesn't work then they end up questioning what could they have done better or differently. "So, when that kind of goes a miss, or some people react a certain way, you question what you could have done better, what things could have gone differently. It's a very natural way of dealing with things," he concluded.