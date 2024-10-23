Jigra director Vasan Bala has deactivated his Twitter account. This comes amid the poor response to the Alia Bhatt, Vedang Raina film. Vasan, who was gung-ho about the film during the promotions, has left everyone surprised by his sudden decision to quit the social media platform. Many on social media are now blaming Alia Bhatt for it.

Vasan deactivates profile

Vasan had been rallying for the film right before he chose to deactivate it. From defending it to correcting misinformation about it; the director was not letting any misinformation about the film slip by easily. Alia and Karan Johar's joint production – Jigra – was one of the most talked about and anticipated films of the year.

However, despite being a solo female lead film and Alia's action avatar; it failed to cash in on the buzz. The film opened to a luke warm response at the box office and failed to make or break any records. Not just that, it also became one of Alia Bhatt's poorest performing films ever. Vasan had revealed in a latest interview that he was taking the low response to the film one day at a time.

On film's failure

"For me, it has always been a struggle to put the film out. But this time, it was a given that the film was going to be out and in a big way. So this is a first for me, and I don't even know how to process this. What I do know is there is a certain responsibility in the mainstream to deliver (at the) box office," he told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview.

Bala also added that he feels that he has let down Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar. "I do feel it. I feel it majorly. I mean, they are supremely supportive, and there is no ounce of letting me feel like this. It is something that I have to grapple with," he added.