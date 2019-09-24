Actor Varun Tej, who is basking in the success of Gaddalakonda Ganesh aka Valmiki, says he would like to marry his Fidaa co-star Sai Pallavi, kill Rashi Khanna and hook up with Kanche star Pooja Hegde.

Lakshmi Manchu, who is one of the popular Telugu actresses and television presenters, began her new chat show called Feet Up With The Stars on Voot, which is an online streaming app from the bouquet of Viacom 18. Varun Tej appeared on this show to promote his recent release Gaddalakonda Ganesh. Lakshmi Manchu was seen having pro-active and intimate conversations with him in a bedroom set up.

Varun Teja is one of the hottest hunks and most eligible bachelors of Tollywood. But he has not been in news for his link-up with any girls. However, he has huge female fan following. When asked about how he handles female fans, he said: "You know I'm a shy guy. So when girls scream with excitement, it makes me uncomfortable."

Lakshmi Manchu chose three words kill, marry and hookup and named three of his co-stars like Sai Pallavi, Pooja Hegde and Rashi Khanna. She asked him to use those words for expressing his feelings towards them. He said, "I will marry Sai pallavi. She is a marriage material and she is very nice person. I will kill Rashi and hook up with Pooja."

When asked about one embarrassing moment of his life, Varun Tej recalled: "One day, I was unfairly chided. I and my sister had some fight. I wasn't angry that night. I opened the door and forgot about it. Anger on dads is short-lived. I went to chill at my friend's house. I put my phone in silent mode. They thought I would return next day morning. But I forgot and fell asleep and my phone was in silent."

Varun Tej added: "When I woke up, I had missed calls from my uncle, my dad, uncle Chiranjeevi and rest of the family. They were worried that I left home because I was chided. I panicked. None yelled at me, when I went back home. Everyone were just feeling bad. I felt very for what I did."

This incident made Varun Tej realise how much the mega family loves him. He said, "I expected them to hit me. It was a big mistake on my part. Entire family was petrified. But that day, I ultimately understood how much they love me. I felt sorry for what I did. I assured them that next time I'd inform before leaving home."