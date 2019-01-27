Director Harish Shankar S, who has teamed up with actor Varun Tej, has announced to remake Jigarthanda in Telugu as Valmiki and the viewers are curious to know about who will play Bobby Simha's role.

Jigarthanda is a Tamil language gangster comedy film, which was released in 2014. Written and directed by Karthik Subbaraj, the movie is about a budding director, who endeavours to research a merciless gangster for making a film on gangsterism. But his secret attempts to conduct the research fail when he gets caught for snooping. The movie has become a big hit at the box office.

Producers Ram and Gopi Achanta acquired the rights of its Telugu remake and roped in Harish Shankar to direct the movie titled Valmiki. The makers held a grand function for its opening (muhurat) in Hyderabad this morning (January 27). Directors VV Vinayak and Sukumar and producer Dil Raju attended this event as chief guests and launched the movie at the grand ceremony, which was decorated with flowers.

Later, Varun Tej and Harish Shankar took to their Twitter to share the logo of the film Valmiki with their followers. The director wrote, "Here it is the title of my next film @iamvaruntej as "Valmiki " hope you guys like it :)."

Many fans responded to their posts and wished them good luck. They also said that the title is impressive and it will be another big hit for him after Gabbar Singh and DJ aka Duvvada Jagannadham. Venu Srirangam replied, "Many Congratulations to you @harish2you bhayyaa.. Title Rocks.. My best wishes to you.."

Varun Tej is said to be essaying the role of short-filmmaker Karthik Subramani played by Siddharth in Jigarthanda. However, the role of a ruthless gangster played by Bobby Simha one of the biggest attractions of the Tamil movie. Hence, many filmgoers requested Harish Shankar cast same Kollywood actor for this role.