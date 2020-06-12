Actor Varun Dhawan took to social media to share a glimpse of his mother Karuna's midnight birthday celebrations at their home amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Varun Dhawan shared a video from his mother's birthday celebration on Instagram Stories. In the video, his mother and father David Dhawan can be seen cutting the cake. In the clip, Varun first asks his parents about the cake and then tells them to blow the candles. "Happy birthday ma. Praying for happiness for all," Varun captioned the video.

Varun Dhawan also shared a selfie with his mother in the next post. On the work front, Varun has given a COVID-19 twist to the first-look poster of his upcoming movie "Coolie No 1", where he can be seen wearing a mask. It is not clear if he used the poster is meant to spread awareness about the social preventive measure, or the story of the comedy film will be tweaked to bring in a plot related to the pandemic.

Directed by David Dhawan, Coolie No 1 is a remake of the Govinda-Karisma Kapoor original the director made in 1995. In the remake, Varun and Sara Ali Khan reprise the lead roles. The film was originally slated to hit theatres on May 1.