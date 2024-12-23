Varun Dhawan is busy with the shoot of Baby John. Starring him, Jackie Shroff, Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi; the film is an adaptation of the southern hit – Theri. Varun, who welcomed baby girl with wife, Natasha Dalal in June this year; is facing "hard dad guilt". The Badlapur actor has revealed that owing to all the shooting, promotions, press events; by the time he reaches home his daughter is fast asleep.

Varun Dhawan has revealed that he faces a very serious dad guilt upon not being able to give to his daughter or on not being able to spend some quality time with his little girl. The Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actor added that he has never felt this kind of 'love' and 'missing' for anyone else.

Varun on facing dad guilt

"I literally don't have a second. It's very strange and I've never felt like this. I've never felt this kind of love in my life. I've never felt this kind of missing like I have. Maybe when I was very young, my parents left me and they went somewhere; maybe I missed them that badly. But right now, the way I'm missing her is strange; it's very strange to me because I've never felt this feeling before," he told Pinkvilla.

Dhawan added how he doesn't get to see her awake when he reaches home after an early morning to late night shoot. "At night, when I reach home and I'm like, 'I didn't see her only today; I didn't carry her and that really buggers you up then a little bit," he further added.

Varun had recently revealed how Alia Bhatt's daughter Raha and his daughter, Lara have met. He also mentioned how he and Alia now only talk about babies; what to do, how to do and every conversation of theirs revolves around their kids.