Varun Dhawan and Jackie Shroff's Baby John is all set to turn your Christmas red with bloodbath at the box office. Scheduled to release on Christmas, the film has an impressive star cast featuring Wamiqa Gabbi and Keerthy Suresh. Salman Khan will also be seen playing a cameo in the film. Let's take a look at who took home how much for the film.

Varun Dhawan: The actor is all set to turn his Badlapur role a notch more rugged, violent, and raw in this action entertainer. The film is expected to set Varun Dhawan on a different path and give a new direction to his career graph. If reports are anything to go by, VD took home the biggest paycheck of his career for the film directed by Kalees. Varun reportedly charged Rs 25 crore for the film.

Keerthy Suresh: Newly married Keerthy Suresh has won over the audience with the teaser and songs of the film. The actress reportedly took home Rs 4 crore for playing 'Deepti' in the film.

Wamiqa Gabbi: The Internet's latest obsession, Wamiqa reportedly charged peanuts in comparison to the rest of the star cast. The actress reportedly took home Rs 40 lakh for playing the part.

Jackie Shroff: Bollywood's Bhidu is all set to leave the jaws dropped with his ruthless and menacing avatar in the film. Jackie reportedly charged a hefty Rs 1.5 crore for the part.

Salman Khan: Last but not least, Salman Khan made a cameo in the film but did it free of cost. Atlee revealed in an interview that Salman not only didn't charge anything for the cameo but was ready to do the part without even hearing it.