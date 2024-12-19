Newly married Keerthy Suresh is back to promoting her upcoming film – Baby John – not even a week after she got married. Keerti got married to Antony Thattil on December 12, 2024, in Goa. And rushed back to resume her Baby John promotion duties with co-stars Varun Dhawan and Wamiqa Gabbi.

As the film is scheduled to release on 25th December, the makers threw a grand Christmas party for the star cast, media and fans. Film's producer Atlee and director Kalees were also present at the event. Varun, Keerthy and Wamiqa all arrived in shades of red and made for a perfect Christmas look.

However, what caught everyone's attention was Keerthy wearing and flaunting her mangalsutra. Unlike many other actresses who take off wedding jewellery a few days after marriage or during the promotions, Keerthy's choice to keep the mangalsutra with her western outfit has made her fans and followers laud her even more.

Varun teases Keerthy

Varun Dhawan was also seen teasing Keerthy and saying, "We must congratulate Keerthy Suresh. She is newly married, hamari nayi naveli dulhan aayi hai yahan pe (our brand new bride is here)." Keerthy thanked Varun and said that he had already told her backstage that he would say this a hundred times and embarrass her on the stage.

Baby John not a remake of Theri

Coming back to Baby John, Varun Dhawan had said in an interview how it is not a remake of Theri but an adaptation of the film. "When Atlee came with this project, he emphasised the need to adapt the story, not remake it. We've changed the geography and many story angles," he told ANI.

"It's an adaptation focused on parenting, women's safety, and a significant case inspired by real events. If someone expects a scene-by-scene remake, they will be disappointed," Dhawan further added.