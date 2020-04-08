Varun Dhawan has a heart of gold. Ever since the novel coronavirus broke, Varun was one of the first few celebrities to have pledged to contribute Rs 30 lakh to PM-Cares Fund to help in the battle against COVID-19.
Stepping up his efforts to help the needy, the actor has announced that he will be providing meals to the needy and the health workers fighting against the coronavirus pandemic.
Sharing the news on Instagram Varun wrote:
"With each passing day of being locked down at home, my heart goes out to all those who have no home in this time of crisis. And so, this week Eve committed to providing meals for the poor who are without homes or jobs. I also have deep admiration for all those who are risking their lives by working on the frontlines. I have committed to providing meals to doctors and medical staff at hospitals."
He further mentioned, "All meals are provided through the Taj Public Service Welfare Trust. It's a small step. But during a crisis like this, we have to make every step count. I will continue to do what best I can."
Right after he shared the news. Fans and industry people came out in support of his kind gesture and praised him.
Posts by fans and friends
"This is a long battle and we have to fight it together. Finding solutions is the only way forward @ratantata #tatatrust," he captioned the post. Varun's fans applauded his decision. "So proud of you," wrote one. "That's nice of you," wrote another.
The PM-CARES Fund accepts micro-donations too. It will strengthen disaster management capacities and encourage research on protecting citizens.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 28, 2020
Let us leave no stone unturned to make India healthier and more prosperous for our future generations. pic.twitter.com/BVm7q19R52
Other celebs also have come out in support by doing their bit and pledged to donate a considerable amount to the PM and CM's coronavirus cares fund includes many familiar names from the industry.
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Anushka Sharma, singer Guru Randhawa, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, rapper Badshah, Maniesh Paul, Kriti Sanon, and others have also donated for the cause. Shah Rukh Khan also did his bit by contributing a large amount to help the government with basic necessities required during the time of COVID-19.
Salman Khan decided to donate to support 25,000 daily wage workers of the film industry who are left with no source of income owing to the complete lockdown.
Check out the list below:
Sara Ali Khan
Kareena Kapoor Khan and family supported UNICEF, GIVE INDIA and also contributed to the PM's fund.
Katrina Kaif
Deepika Padukone
Anushka Sharma and Virat
Alia Bhatt
Shilpa Shetty Kundra
View this post on Instagram
There is no better exercise for the heart than to reach out and lift the helpless. Swipe ⬅️ for all the information to donate to @narendramodi Ji’s PM-CARES Fund. ~ They say, nothing is excess or less when your actions are intended for a better tomorrow... give what you can to do your bit. @rajkundra9 . . . . #IndiaFightsCorona #StayHomeStaySafe #COVID19
Aamir Khan
#AamirKhan donates to...— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 7, 2020
⭐ #PMCares
⭐ #Maharashtra Chief Minister Relief Fund
⭐ Extended support to the daily wage workers of his forthcoming film #LaalSinghChaddha.#COVID19Pandemic #CoronaVirus #Covid_19 #COVID19
Shah Rukh Khan
View this post on Instagram
In these times it’s imp to make everyone around u working tirelessly for u.. not related to u.. perhaps even unknown to u... to feel they are not alone and by themselves. Let’s just make sure we all do our little bit to look after each other. India and all Indians are One Family. Stay Safe Stay Healthy and don’t forget to pray. @narendramodi #PMOIndia @uddhavthackeray @Adityathackeray @mamataofficial @arvindkejriwal @RedChilliesEnt @redchillies.vfx @kkriders @MeerFoundationofficial @rotibankfdn #WorkingPeoplesCharter @Eksaathfoundation @pragyakapoor_
Singers
Lata Mangeshkar
नमस्कार मेरे देशवासियों .पूरी दुनिया एक संकट से गुजर रही है ,इसीलिए ऐसे वक्त पे हमारे आदरणीय प्रधान मंत्री नरेंद्रभाई मोदी जी और हर राज्य के मुख्यमंत्री जो कह रहे है की आप घर में रहें ,बाहर ना निकलैं ,ये उनका कहना मानना हमारा कर्तव्य है क्यों की वो हमारेही हीत में है.— Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) April 8, 2020
Badshah rapper
I pledge to donate 25 Lakh rupees to the PM-CARES fund. A small contribution towards strenthening our country’s fight against the ongoing crisis. Together we will win. Jai hind. https://t.co/yjZcPwow40— BADSHAH 2.0 (@Its_Badshah) March 29, 2020
Vishal Mishra
View this post on Instagram
Singer @vishalmishraofficial pledges to contribute in #PMCareFunds to help in the fight against Covid-19. For more updates follow @ibtimes_india . . . . #actor #celebrity #celebupdates #bollywood #bollywoodactor #bollywoodupdates #instaceleb #instaupdates #photooftheday #IBT #ibtupdates #ibtbollywood #ibttimes #covid_19 #selflove #selfcare #jantacurfew #fightagainstcoronavirus✌️ #indiafightscorona #selfquarantine #selfisolation
Kapil Sharma
This is that time when all that matters is the lives of our people. And we need to do anything and everything it takes. I pledge to contribute Rs 25 crores from my savings to @narendramodi ji’s PM-CARES Fund. Let’s save lives, Jaan hai toh jahaan hai. ?? https://t.co/dKbxiLXFLS— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 28, 2020
Designer Sabyasachi Mukherji donated 15 million
Priyanka Chopra Jonas
View this post on Instagram
The world needs our help more than ever. These organizations are doing amazing work by helping those impacted by #Covid19. They are feeding the hungry (including children out of school), supporting doctors and first responders, helping low income and homeless communities, and supporting our colleagues in the entertainment industry. Nick and I have already donated to these charities: @unicef, @feedingamerica, @goonj, @doctorswithoutborders, @nokidhungry, @give_india, @sagaftra, @iahvofficial, @friends_of_aseema, and #PMCares Fund. Thank you for everything you are doing. They need your support too, and we would implore you to donate as well. I have linked to each org with a swipe up in my stories...no donation is too small. Together we can help the world beat this. ❤️ @nickjonas
- Pawan Kalyan releases proof for his Rs 2 crore donation to fight coronavirus pandemic
- Brotherhood in the time of coronavirus: Chiranjeevi hails Balakrishna's contribution for the cause
- Puneeth Rajkumar joins fight against Coronavirus, donates Rs 50 lakh for CM Relief Fund
- Pawan Kalyan, Ram Charan, Nithiin, Trivikram, other Tollywood celebs donate to relief fund for coronavirus
- Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra to join Lady Gaga and Elton John for WHO's 'One World: Together At Home' live event
- Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri transform their 4-storey office into quarantine facility amid coronavirus lockdown