Varun Dhawan has a heart of gold. Ever since the novel coronavirus broke, Varun was one of the first few celebrities to have pledged to contribute Rs 30 lakh to PM-Cares Fund to help in the battle against COVID-19.

Stepping up his efforts to help the needy, the actor has announced that he will be providing meals to the needy and the health workers fighting against the coronavirus pandemic.

Sharing the news on Instagram Varun wrote:

"With each passing day of being locked down at home, my heart goes out to all those who have no home in this time of crisis. And so, this week Eve committed to providing meals for the poor who are without homes or jobs. I also have deep admiration for all those who are risking their lives by working on the frontlines. I have committed to providing meals to doctors and medical staff at hospitals."

He further mentioned, "All meals are provided through the Taj Public Service Welfare Trust. It's a small step. But during a crisis like this, we have to make every step count. I will continue to do what best I can."

Right after he shared the news. Fans and industry people came out in support of his kind gesture and praised him.

"This is a long battle and we have to fight it together. Finding solutions is the only way forward @ratantata #tatatrust," he captioned the post. Varun's fans applauded his decision. "So proud of you," wrote one. "That's nice of you," wrote another.

Other celebs also have come out in support by doing their bit and pledged to donate a considerable amount to the PM and CM's coronavirus cares fund includes many familiar names from the industry. 

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Anushka Sharma, singer Guru Randhawa, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, rapper Badshah, Maniesh Paul, Kriti Sanon, and others have also donated for the cause. Shah Rukh Khan also did his bit by contributing a large amount to help the government with basic necessities required during the time of COVID-19.

Salman Khan decided to donate to support 25,000 daily wage workers of the film industry who are left with no source of income owing to the complete lockdown.

Check out the list below:

Sara Ali Khan 

Kareena Kapoor Khan and family supported UNICEF, GIVE INDIA and also contributed to the PM's fund.

 Katrina Kaif

Deepika Padukone

Anushka Sharma and Virat 

Alia Bhatt

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Aamir Khan

Shah Rukh Khan

Singers

Lata Mangeshkar

Badshah rapper

Vishal Mishra 

Kapil Sharma

Designer Sabyasachi Mukherji donated 15 million

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

