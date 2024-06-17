Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal recently welcomed their baby girl into the world. Varun and Natasha's daughter was born on June 3. The couple has been busy taking care of their newborn ever since. Amid all this, on the occasion of Father' Day, Varun Dhawan took to social media to share a message.

Varun took to social media and shared a picture of himself his daughter's arms and in another picture, he was seen holding his dog's paws. He mentioned that it was his father, David Dhawan's advice that the best thing a man can do for his family is go out and work. He added that he intended to do just that on the special day.

Varun's Father's Day post

"Happy Father's Day. My father taught me that the best way to celebrate this day is by going out there and working for your family so Il be doing just that. Couldn't be happier to be a girl dad," he wrote. And soon, celeb and fans bombarded his timeline with lovely comments. "Girl daddd VD, badaa ho gaya re tu! (You've grown up now)," Parineeti Chopra wrote.

More celebs react

Tahira Kashyap called the post "precious", while Elnaaz wrote, "Awww happy first Father's Day." Karisma Kapoor, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and many other celebs dropped heart and love emoji on the post. Fans too soon started dropping lovely comments on the picture. "You already are the best dog dad and now you'll be the best girl dad," wrote a fan. "The pair of father and daughter look so cute together!" another fan wrote.

Varun had taken to social media to share the news of his baby girl's arrival and written, "Our baby girl is here. Thank u for all the good wishes for the mama and the baby."