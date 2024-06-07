Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan embraced parenthood earlier this week. The newly mined father was busy with fatherhood duties as he was clicked time and again entering and exiting the premises of the hospital. On Friday afternoon, Natasha Dalal was discharged from the hospital four days after welcoming her baby girl.

Varun took his baby and wife Natasha Dalal home on Friday afternoon from the Hinduja hospital in Mumbai

When Natasha and Varun left the hospital premises with their daughter the paparazzi surrounded the couple to click a picture with them.

Varun was holding his daughter in his arms, the newborn was wrapped Varun was seen cradling her, Varnun didn't stop for the paparazzi and walked straight into the car. In contrast, Natasha was seen walking hurriedly into the car.

Netizens were puzzled seeing Natasha walking hurriedly toward the car, days after delivery.

A user wrote, "How do these people walk out of hospitals looking normal? I was a mess "

Another mentioned, "Itni speedy walk.." (She is walking so fast..).

The third one said, "Inko c section nahi hota agar normal delivery b hoti ha tab b insaan aise nahi chal pta..(Mot just C- section, even during normal delivery one can't walk this way..)

Let's take a look at Varun Dhawan embracing papa duties as he holds his newborn daughter close.

On Monday evening, Varun Dhawan appeared outside Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital, he was seen walking along with his father, filmmaker David Dhawan, and he escorted him to his car. He even smiled and gave a thumbs up to the paps congratulating the actor. While exiting the hospital grandfather David Dhawan acknowledged that he has been blessed with a baby girl.

On Tuesday, Varun Dhawan officially announced that Dhawan and Dalal have welcomed baby Dhawan and also requested privacy from the media on the same.

Take a look

Work Front

Varun will be seen in the upcoming action thriller film Baby John. Baby John is directed by A Kaleeswaran. Atlee is presenting the film in association with Jio Studios and Cine1 Studios. He will also be seen in the Indian adaptation of the Hollywood series Citadel opposite actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

It is an Indian adaptation of the Russo Brothers' series of the same name. Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden headlined the international version. The release date of the Indian version of Citadel is awaited. Raj and DK have created the Indian version.