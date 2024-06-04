Congratulations are in order for Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal as the couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl on Monday, June 3 in Mumbai.

Celebrations galore as Natasha and Varun become parents to a baby girl

On Monday morning, Varun Dhawan was in the hospital with his wife. It was reported that Natasha Dalal went into labour in the afternoon. Several paparazzi videos showed Varun entering and exiting the hospital with his family.

In the evening, Varun Dhawan, along with David Dhawan was seen in the hospital.

David Dhawan confirms it's a baby girl!

While exiting the hospital, paps congratulated David and Varun and that's when paps asked David about the newborn. David Dhawan, with folded hands in gratitude, said that it's a baby girl.

Dhawan family is elated as they welcome Varun and Natasha's first child.

Fans are waiting for Varun and Natasha to officially announce the arrival of their daughter on social media,

Best wishes and blessings are pouring in on social media from all around the world for newly minted parents.

Speaking to HT City, filmmaker David Dhawan said, "It's a baby girl."

At present, Natasha is in hospital and Varun is taking care of his newborn daughter and wife.

Varun announced Natasha's pregnancy in February

The couple had made their pregnancy announcement in February, this year. Varun and Natasha had dropped a monochrome picture of him kissing his wife's baby bump on Instagram. "We are pregnant. Need all your blessings and love."

The couple had recently held a white-themed baby shower in the city, which was attended by Arjun Kapoor and other close friends of Varun and Natasha.

After Varun and Natasha, fans are waiting for Deepika and Ranveer's baby with bated breath.

Professionally, Varun is currently involved in the production of the action thriller film Baby John, directed by A Kaleeswaran and co-produced by Atlee.

He also has an Indian spin-off of 'Citadel', along with Samantha Ruth Prabhu in his kitty. It is directed by Raj and DK.