Power couple Hrithik Roshan and his girlfriend Saba Azad have been into fitness for the longest time. Hrithik often drops thirst-trap drool-worthy shirtless photos of him flaunting his chiselled abs. Saba, who is also known for her hourglass figure, often documents her fitness journey on social media.

On Friday, actor and singer Saba Azad shared an Instagram gym selfie flaunting her abs.

She captioned it as "I like my rotis in multiples of 2 and with ghee thanks. Now I don't usually post from the gym but this week the light has been very nice ???? also hey just cause it ain't on the gram doesn't mean it doesn't exist aaaaite."

The actor shared a mirror selfie and showed her washboard abs. She was seen wearing a bralette and track pants.

Celebs dropped fire and heart emoji on her gym selfie.

From Dia Mirza, and Shibani Dandekar to several others were smitten by Saba's abs.

However, a section of netizens weren't pleased with Saba showing off her abs.

Netizens' body shamed her and called her 'malnourished' and advised her to eat well.

Actor Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Khan commented, "Wish namesake matched that too lol. Awesome.." Actor-singer Shibani Dandekar wrote, "Oh yes ma'am (Fire emojis)."

A comment read, "Looking awesome, does not look like you overindulge in rotis."

Actor Dia Mirza commented, "Goals (Fire emojis)."

Hrithik's cousin soon to make her debut in acting, Pashmina Roshan also wrote, "DAYMNNNNNNNN (Fire emoji)."

Saba on trolls

In a 2023 interview with India Today, Saba spoke about dealing with trolls, she said "I am a very private person, everyone around me will vouch for it. I barely step out, I love being at home. Hence, it was very daunting in the beginning. It was scary. I won't lie. I felt exposed in a way I never felt before. However, you understand and empathise that I may not relate to paparazzi culture but that guy who is taking a photo is doing his job. There is some space in the market which is curious about other people's lives. He is filling that space. I am existing and doing my job."

About Hrithik's first wife

Hrithik was previously married to interior designer Sussanne Khan. They married in December 2000 and have two sons – Hrehaan, born in 2006, and Hridhaan, who was born in 2008. At the moment Sussanne Khan and Hrithik Roshan are co-parenting their sons. Sussanne is dating Arslan Goni.

Saba Azad was last seen in the series 'Who's Your Gynac'.