Congratulations are in order for actor Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal. The couple are soon going to embrace parenthood. The adorable couple took to their handle and shared the amazing piece of news with their fans.

Varun Dhawan kisses Natasha's baby bump as they announce pregnancy

Varun Dhawan shared a candid monochrome picture where he lovingly kissed Natasha's belly as he held her hand. Soon-to-be mommy Natasha wore a beautiful one-piece as she flaunted her baby bump. The picture also shows their dog Joey sitting on the sofa looking at the camera.

The wholesome family picture left fans in awe. Varun captioned the picture, "We are pregnant, need all your blessings."

As soon as Varun broke the news of embracing fatherhood. His friends from the industry flocked to social media and congratulations him.

Sonam Kapoor, Karan Johar, and Bhumi Pednekar among others blessed Natasha and Varun.

Karan Johar commented, "Love you both!!!!!!! So so happy for you and the family!!!! welcome to best feeling in the world."

"Congratulations," said Bhumi Pednekar.

Arjun Kapoor added, "Daddy & Mommy number 1."

Samatha said, " OMG, best news.."

Malaika Arora wrote, "Congratulations.."

Mouni Roy wished the couple as she wrote, "Heartiest congratulations."

Neha Dhupia added, "Congratulations u guys, welcome to the best hood!".

Varun Dhawan's workout regime

Varun often shares videos on his Instagram feed from his strenuous workout sessions.

On Friday, February 16, Varun Dhawan shared a glimpse of his workout routine.

In the video, Varun was seen working out in athleisure.

Work Front

Varun was last seen in Nitesh Tiwari's Bawaal, opposite Janhvi Kapoor, and Bhediya. He was also seen in a special song, Heart Throb for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Varun will be next seen in Baby John.

He also has the India leg of the Russo Brothers' web series, Citadel, alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Reportedly, Varun also has Dulhania 3 in the pipeline.