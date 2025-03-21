Varun Dhawan interrupts Samantha Ruth Prabhu's red carpet moment, takes her away from paparazzi [Watch]

This year's News18 Showsha Reel Awards brought some of the biggest names from the industry under one roof for a star-studded night filled with glamour, celebration, and unforgettable moments. The event featured an illustrious lineup of celebrities, including Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan, Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Yami Gautam, Pankaj Tripathi, Aditi Rao Hydari, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Arjun Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, and Imtiaz Ali, among others.

The awards ceremony was hosted by Arjun Kapoor and saw several viral moments as celebrities posed for the paparazzi on the red carpet.

Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who made head-turning appearances, also struck a pose for the paps. The Citadel: Honey Bunny duo mesmerized fans with their red-carpet chemistry. However, a viral clip shows Samantha happily posing for the cameras when Varun suddenly stepped in and guided her away.

In the video, Varun can be seen gently tapping Samantha's waist and gesturing for her to follow him inside without making direct contact. The exact reason behind Varun interrupting Samantha's photo session remains unclear.

Varun Dhawan was seen guiding Samantha Ruth Prabhu away from the paparazzi while she was posing on the red carpet, requesting them to take her bytes first.

Samantha looked stunning in a blue-toned saree, which she elegantly paired with a bralette-style blouse.

Citadel: Honey Bunny emerged as the biggest winner. Varun and Samantha's electrifying performances in the action-packed spy thriller earned them the Best Actor and Best Actress awards, respectively. Meanwhile, Raj & DK won the Best Director award for their exceptional storytelling and vision.

Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives won the award for Best Ensemble Cast award. The show features Shalini Passi, Kalyani Saha Chawla, Bhavana Pandey, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Sajdeh, Neelam Kothari Soni, and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

Legends of the film industry, including Ramesh Sippy and Salim Khan were also honoured.