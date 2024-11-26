Actor Varun Dhawan made his Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's Student of the Year alongside Siddharth Malhotra and, Alia Bhatt. He later went on to be part of films like Judwaa, Coolie No 1, and Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Varun is known for his acting profess in films like October, and Badalpur. The actor garners over 46 million followers on Instagram and has numerous fan pages.

Last week, Varun joined the professional networking platform LinkedIn.

Addressing his LinkedIn community, Varun Dhawan wrote, "As someone who's been working in the film industry for over a decade, I've had the privilege of learning a lot about the importance of hard work, teamwork, and constantly evolving."

Varun's bio read: "Passionate actor with 300-crore mega hits."

He also listed himself as an "Actor, Investor, and Assistant Director."

Varun Dhawan trolled for deleting his LinkedIn account 4 days after joining

The actor faced trolling from netizens for his bio, and the actor faced negative comments on all social media platforms. This forced the actor to deactivate or delete his professional account.

The actor deleted his account within four days of joining.

Netizens brutally trolled Varun for deleting his account on the first Monday of joining.

A user mentioned, "Even Varun Dhawan Couldn't Handle LinkedIn, He Left Before Monday Arrived!"

More about why Varun joined LinkedIn

Addressing what he wants to achieve on LinkedIn, a network largely for working professionals, Varun said, "What excites me most about being here is the opportunity to connect with professionals from all industries – not just entertainment. The lessons I've learned on set, from directors, producers, and co-actors, have shaped how I approach challenges, collaborate, and constantly push myself to do better."

He also posted about fitness, He wrote, "Fitness isn't just about the body; it's a mental game. Whether prepping for a role or maintaining overall health, discipline is key. Sharing more about my fitness journey soon – stay tuned!"

Varun Dhawan was seen in the prequel to Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden's Citadel titled, Citadel: Honey Bunny, on the Amazon Prime series from Raj & DK. He will next be seen in the action thriller movie Baby John which stars Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi. The film is slated to release in theatres on December 25. Next, he will be reuniting with Janhvi Kapoor in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.