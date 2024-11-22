Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is basking in the success of his recently released web show Citadel alongside Samatha Ruth Prabu and gearing up for his next release Baby John. The actor started his journey with Karan Johar's Student of the Year alongside Siddharth Malhotra and, Alia Bhatt. He later went on to be part of films like Judwaa, Coolie No 1, and Badri Ki Dulhania, Varun is known for his acting profess in films like October, and Badalpur. For over decades, the acting has proved his mettle as an actor. he garners over 46 million followers on Instagram and has numerous fan pages.

On Thursday, November 21, Varun Dhawan created his professional profile on LinkedIn. In his professional bio, he wrote, "I'm Varun Dhawan, a passionate actor with over a decade of experience in delivering cinematic excellence. From headlining 300-crore mega hits to exploring niche, content-driven films, my journey has been about balancing creativity with audience impact."

"Whether it's leading a sports team in Student of the Year or exploring supernatural worlds in Bhediya, I believe in pushing boundaries and creating value for every stakeholder in the entertainment ecosystem," he added.

Dhawan also shared a post on LinkedIn addressing the community and calling it a 'new chapter'. Describing himself, he said that he has been working in the film industry for over a decade and that throughout his journey, he has learned a lot about the importance of hard work, teamwork, and constantly evolving.

Addressing what he wants to achieve on LinkedIn, a network largely for working professionals, Varun said, "What excites me most about being here is the opportunity to connect with professionals from all industries – not just entertainment. The lessons I've learned on set, from directors, producers, and co-actors, have shaped how I approach challenges, collaborate, and constantly push myself to do better."

The actor has shared a post on Linkedin that reads, "If there's anything I've learned, it's that there's always something new to learn, no matter where you are in your career."

On a concluding note, he expressed his gratitude for the welcome and added hashtags like new beginnings, teamwork, leadership, creative journey, and film industry.

After this, he made his first post on Linkedin on fitness.

He wrote, "Fitness isn't just about the body; it's a mental game. Whether prepping for a role or maintaining overall health, discipline is key. Sharing more about my fitness journey soon – stay tuned!"

Netizens had mixed responses to Varin joining LinkedIn

A user wrote, "I'm not surprised that actor Varun Dhawan has joined LinkedIn. I'd be surprised to see "Open to work" in his profile !"

Another wrote, "Varun Dhawan is now on LinkedIn! The job market is so bad that even the student of the year has to look for off-campus placements."

Work Front

This year, Varun Dhawan was seen in the prequel to Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden's Citadel titled, Citadel: Honey Bunny, on the Amazon Prime series from Raj & DK. He will next be seen in the action thriller movie Baby John. The movie will also feature Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi, and directed by Kalees. The movie will also be released in theatres on December 25.