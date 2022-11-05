Varun Dhawan's Bhediya release is right around the corner. Bhediya stars Kriti Sanon with Varun. While promoting the film, the actor spoke about how he battled vestibular hypofuction. The Badlapur actor also opened up about pushing himself way too hard post pandemic and the impact it had on him.

Varun opens up

At an event in Mumbai, Varun spoke about just shutting down without realising what was wrong with him. The actor opened up about vestibular hypofunction and how it took a toll on him. "Recently, I just shut down. I didn't know what had happened to me. I had this thing called vestibular hypofunction, (where) basically your balance goes off. But I just pushed myself so hard. We are just running in this race, nobody is asking why. I think there is a greater purpose (why) we are all here. I am trying to find mine, and hopefully, people will find theirs," he said.

What is vestibular hypofunction

In vestibular hypofunction, the balancing part of the ear that sends signals to the brain stops working properly. This can occur on one side (unilateral hypofunction), or on both sides of the head (bilateral hypofunction).

Symptoms and causes

Poor blood circulation in the ear, infections, calcium debris, medicines etc can cause one to have the disorder. Symptoms include dizziness, vertigo, disorientation, blurred vision etc. In some cases, patients may feel nausea, anxiety, vomiting as well.

Varun revealed that he is now back on track. Directed by Amar Kaushik, Bhediya is slated for release on November 25th.