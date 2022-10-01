Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan shared the teaser of his upcoming film titled 'Bhediya' on Friday, September 30. The 'October' actor took to his social media handle to share the video and wrote, "Banenge insaan uska naashta! Bhediya trailer howling on 19th October, 2022. #BhediyaTrailerOn19thOct (sic)."

Varun Dhawan to complete 10 years in Bollywood

The over fifty-second video gives a glimpse into the world of director Amar Kaushik's creature-comedy, introducing us to the film's eerie setting. The teaser ends with the date of Bhediya's trailer date that surprisingly marks Varun Dhawan's 10 years in Bollywood. In 2012, Varun made his debut on the same date with Karan Johar's 'Student of the Year' alongside Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra.

'Bhediya' which also stars Kriti Sanon, marks director Amar Kaushik's third feature after 'Stree' and 'Bala', teaming once again with Jio Studios and Maddock Films. The film will also unite Dinesh Vijan and Varun Dhawan after the massive success of their joint venture titled 'Badlapur'. The film is slated to release on November 25, 2022.

'Bhediya' to release in November

As soon as the teaser was shared, netizens started commenting on the actor's post. Film producer Rhea Kapoor wrote, "Good one" with a red heart emoji, while Rhea Kapoor's husband Karan Boolani said, "Too good" with a wolf emoji. One fan wrote, "I wish it could be a werewolf, but let's hope it delivers much more entertainment than that Loving the vibe of this." Another commented, "Finally Bollywood is back with fresh story."

On the work front, Varun Dhawan was last seen in 'Jugjugg Jeeyo', also starring Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor in the lead roles.