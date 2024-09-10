This year, Ganesh Chaturthi commenced on September 7 and will continue until Anantha Chaturdashi. During Ganesh Chaturthi, Lord Ganesha is worshipped as the god of new beginnings and the remover of obstacles. Devotees across India and abroad celebrate Lord Ganesha's wisdom and intelligence. Devotees welcome Ganesh idols into their homes, offer prayers and visit the colourful pandals. Celebs have been visiting pandals and famous Lalbaugcha Raja at Mumbai.

On Tuesday, Varun Dhawan along with director-screenwriter Atlee Kumar visited Lalbaugcha Raja.

The actor walked barefoot towards the pandal with Atlee.

For the darshan, he wore a white shirt and denim. Varun was clicked by the shutterbugs as he entered the temple premises with Atlee and Murad Khetani.

Several videos and pictures of Varun Dhawan and Atlee seeking blessings at Lalbaugcha Raja have gone viral.

In one of the videos, devotees who were standing in long queues were miffed with Varun's security and management as Varun got to enter the pandal of Lalbagh dispute rush and crowd via VVIP entry while others stood in the line for hours.

In the video, a man seemingly from the Lalbaghcha's Raja management was heard saying, "inko sab ko niklo udhsar se aapko darshan karunga." ( Take the public out, they will do the darshan).

He then turned towards Varun and said, "Last time the way we did darshan, we will do the same way."

He was also heard saying that Varun and Atlee would be taken from the back door.

Work Front

Varun Dhawan is basking in the success of his earlier released films. He will now be seen in 'Border 2'. Border 2 is the sequel to the 1997 hit film that also stars Sunny Deol. The announcement was made by Sunny on social media as he posted a clip featuring Varun's voice in the background.

The post further revealed that the film is scheduled for release during the Republic Day weekend, January 23, 2025.

Varun will also be seen in Baby John, which is directed by A Kaleeswaran. The film will also star Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jackie Shroff, and Rajpal Yadav in key roles.