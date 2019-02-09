After Bala's unceremonious exit from Varmaa, there has been a lot of curiosity in the minds of the audience about his replacement. The latest buzz is that leading filmmaker Gautham Menon is in the race to direct the debut movie of Dhruv, the son of Chiyaan Vikram.

Rumours are doing rounds that the makers have approached Gautham Menon. There is no clarity on whether the filmmaker has agreed to helm the movie. It is believed that the talks are still on.

A few days ago E4 Entertainment, which is funding the movie, made a shocking announcement that it is not happy with the product created by Bala. Hence, the production house has decided to reshoot the movie.

"We at E4 Entertainment are not at all happy with the final version handed over to us and due to various creative and other differences, we have decided not to release this version. Instead, we will start afresh, and shoot a new Tamil version of "Arjun Reddy" with Dhruv as the main lead by staying true to the soul and intention of the original," a press release from the production house read.

The makers have announced that the new cast and crew will be announced shortly. "Despite this unfortunate turn of events which has cost us heavily, our love for wanting to see this cult film in Tamil has not diminished in any way. We will therefore work tirelessly as a new united team towards a June 2019 release," it added.

Later, Megha Chowdhury, who is playing the female lead, claimed that she is not aware of the news. "I'm completely unaware of this. Today is my birthday (February 7), and this information is news to me. I will talk to the concerned people soon," she is quoted as saying by Behindwoods.

The latest buzz is that she is being replaced by none other than Janhvi Kapoor, the daughter of Boney Kapoor (Thala 59 producer) and late Sridevi. The talks are said to be on and nothing is confirmed, say rumour mills.