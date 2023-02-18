Fans are awaiting the OTT release date of Vijay's full-fledged family entertainer Varisu. According to latest buzz, the emotional drama directed by Vamsi Padipally will be available on Prime Video from Febriary 22 in in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. Rashmika plays the leading lady with Sarathkumar, Prakashraj, Shyam, Srikanth and Yogi Babu in prominent roles.

In an official statement, Vijay stated that he is thrilled to have the film screened in over 240 countries. "Varisu' is an extremely special film for me. Despite having a palatial backdrop, in essence it is deeply emotional and family-oriented. We had a phenomenal time making it, and are overwhelmed by the love and response the film has received thus far, from the audience that has watched it in cinemas. And we're thrilled that even more of our fans in over 240 countries and territories will now be able to watch this film when it streams on Prime Video," the superstar said in a statement.

The film was bankrolled by Dil Raju. For the past decade, Vijay has been churning out high-octane action entertainers with social subjects and with Varisu he is back to the family forte. The plot revolves around an ailing business tycoon Rajendran (Sarath Kumar) pits his sons against each other to find the right successor for his kingdom. The eldest son Jai (Srikanth) and middle son Ajay (Shaam) follow their father's footsteps blindly however youngest son Vijay (Vijay) has a difference in opinion and stays away. When Rajendran understands that his first two sons are behind his business empire, he appoints Vijay as his successor. To fight back, Jai and Ajay team up with their competitor Jayaprakash (Prakash Raj) to shatter the empire. How Vijay wins back his business and family forms the crux.

On box office from, the film has grossed 300 Cr worldwith with 210.15 Cr fom domestic market and an additional 90 Cr overseas.