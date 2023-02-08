As speculated Rishab Shetty's village drama Kantara is all set for a second instalment. However, it will a prequel and will revolve around the earlier lives of the Kambala villagers. Kantara was the surprise hit of 2022 grossing Rs 400 crore worldwide. With Rishab Shetty as director and lead actor, the action-thriller revolves around the traditional culture of Kambla and Buta Kola.

The star cast also included Kishore, Achyuth Kumar, Prakash Thuminad, Pramod Shetty, and Naveen D Padil among others. The official synopsis states that the film set in a fictional village of Dakshina Kannada brings alive the traditional culture of Kambla and Bhootha Kola.

It is believed that Demigods are the guardians and their energies encircle the village. Let's take a look at some scoop on the Kantara prequel.

As expected, Hombale Films will bankroll the film. It is said that Rishab visited the Kambala deity gods to take the blessing for the next venture.

The actor-director had the idea of the prequel while shooting for the film however he waiting for the right time to begin. Rishab and his team have started working on the screenplay, the shoot is likely to begin later this year and the team is looking for a 2024 release.

So what's the plot of the Kantara prequel? Remember Shiva's father who was leading the Bhoota Kola festival for years! The prequel will focus on his divinity and Rishab Shetty will once again play the lead.

Apart from that the film will also focus on feudalism, land encroachment, environmental protection crisis, human vs nature conflict and agriculture.

As Rishab Shetty said we all have watched Kantara 2, now let's get ready for Kantara 1.