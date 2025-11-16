It was a star-studded grand title and trailer launch of SS Rajamouli's next, titled Varanasi, which stars Priyanka Chopra, Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The spectacular event saw fans, celebs and a few creators gracing the occasion. After Mahesh Babu's grand entry and SS Rajamouli's speech, it was desi girl Priyanka Chopra's welcome back to Bollywood. The actor, who shifted base from India and Indian cinema, is back with a bang. The poster of her character in the film was dropped this week.

And on Saturday, the actor addressed the media and shared her excitement about coming back to Indian cinema and her roots.

Priyanka Chopra's speech at Varanasi event: 'The best and only way to join Telugu cinema is to do it with greats'

The actor spoke a few lines in Telugu, which left Mahesh Babu's fans ecstatic. Priyanka directly addressed Mahesh Babu's fans in Telugu, asking, "Thagala petteddama? (Should we set fire?)"

She added, "The energy tonight is electrifying, and it is all because of you. You guys have come here in such huge numbers, and for that, all of us are very grateful to you all. To the media, not just from India but all over the world, this is a land where cinema is a celebration."

Speaking about her return to Indian films, Priyanka said, "As I'm sure you've already noticed, I'm so happy to be back making this movie in my beloved India. The best and only way to do Telugu cinema is to do it with the greats," while pointing to SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu.

She called Rajamouli a "visionary" and thanked him for choosing her for the role of Mandakini. "Rajamouli sir, all I'll say is you are truly the visionary who has brought Indian cinema to the globe like no one else before. So I thank you so much for choosing me as your Mandakini," she added.

Speaking about the cast, she said, "This version of Desi Girl is my favourite."

Talking about her co-star Prithviraj Sukumaran, she joked that he is really scary on screen but the complete opposite in real life.

Priyanka took a moment to appreciate Mahesh Babu and his family. She said, "What do you call him? Bob... oh no no, lion? There are many other names, but I know him as MB, as the legendary, incredible Mahesh Babu.."

She said, prompting fans to chant "Babu." She added, "You and your beautiful family, Namrata, Sitara, have made me feel like Hyderabad is my home."

Priyanka recalled Mahesh's iconic dialogue from his blockbuster Pokiri. She said, "Mind lo fix ayithe..." and let the fans complete the rest of the dialogue. As she spoke about Mahesh Babu, the camera panned to him, and he was seen blushing.

Many questioned why Priyanka didn't speak in her American accent and was talking in her usual Indian accent. Several commented that her makeup had too much bronzer, making her look darker. Netizens also questioned whether many South Indian actresses would have pulled off the role way better than Priyanka Chopra.

A user wrote, 'She had 0 hits in 3rd grade Hollywood movies and has 0 Bollywood blockbuster movies in her career. '

Let's take a look at what Priyanka Chopra wrote at the event.

At the star-studded Globetrotter Event held in Hyderabad, Priyanka Chopra exuded radiance in a custom ivory lehenga-saree by designer Anamika Khanna. The ensemble featured intricate gold embroidery; she wore an ivory bralette blouse and draped her sheer dupatta in a South Indian style. She accessorised with multi-layered kundan and pearl jewellery, a choker, stud earrings, a maang tikka, and a kamarbandh that added the perfect finishing touch. Her hair was styled into a classic braid adorned with a jadanagam, a nod to traditional South Indian bridal aesthetics. Her makeup stayed minimal yet bold, with shimmering eyes, nude matte lips, and a subtle green bindi.

Gushing over Priyanka Chopra's ivory desi look, husband Nick Jonas commented, "I think I speak on behalf of everyone when I say... Oh my god."