Desi Girl is back in Bollywood! The makers of SS Rajamouli's much-anticipated action-adventure film, starring Mahesh Babu, have unveiled the first look of Priyanka Chopra Jonas as Mandakini.

Priyanaka Chopra is back as Mandakini in SS Rajamouli's next

Global star Priyanka's return to Bollywood comes after years, and the excitement among fans has grown as her comeback is through South cinema. On Wednesday evening, Priyanka took to her social media and dropped the first-look poster from her upcoming film.

The first-look poster reveals Priyanka Chopra in a fierce avatar. Dressed in a mustard-yellow saree and standing at the edge of a cliff, she is seen firing a gun while trying to maintain her balance.

Sharing the poster on social media, the actress wrote, "She's more than what meets the eye... say hello to Mandakini."

Rajamouli also unveiled a poster of Priyanka from the film on social media. Sharing it, he wrote, "The woman who redefined Indian cinema on the global stage. Welcome back, Desi Girl! @priyankachopra. Can't wait for the world to witness your myriad shades of MANDAKINI. #GlobeTrotter."

Netizens react

The poster received mixed reactions from netizens, especially flaunting her navel in the saree while firing a gun. Many praised it, while some cried over the poster's shoddy editing. Others were disappointed with the photoshopping, saying they expected a more realistic look. Some also felt that Priyanka doing yet another action role felt repetitive, as she has already explored similar genres in Citadel and several other projects.

A user wrote, "Looks like a citadel poster with Agneepath outfit.."

Another wrote, "not trying to stereotype here, but ngl looks like spy movie in bhojpuri cinema."

only priyanka chopra could look ugly and aura less in Rajamouli's frames? https://t.co/glkC9Cn9PG — daksh. (@mythicbxrn) November 12, 2025

Earlier, Rajamouli had unveiled the first-look poster of Mahesh Babu on the actor's 50th birthday. The image showed a close-up of a rugged chest adorned with a rudraksh mala featuring a trishul and Nandi pendant - a detail that immediately sparked fan theories about the film's mythic undertones.

The director also introduced Prithviraj Sukumaran's character, Kumbha, describing him as "sinister and ruthless." His first look depicted him in a menacing all-black outfit, seated on a high-tech wheelchair.

Ahead of the poster unveiling, Priyanka Chopra hosted an 'Ask PCJ' session on X (formerly Twitter), where she answered a pool of fan questions.

One fan asked whether Globetrotter marks her return to Indian films. "Is this your grand return to Indian cinema or a whole new PCJ era?"

She replied, "Hopefully a new era and my return to Indian films. I'm not sure. But I know it will be incredible (sic)."

Yet another fan asked her: "We have missed you alot in Indian Cinema @priyankachopra We hope #GlobeTrotter is just the beginning We love you PeeCee #AskPCJ." To this, the Citadel star replied, "By Gods grace. I'm hoping to be able to do the best work I can around the world. With all your support it feels like anything is possible. Hi @mukesh_pc haven't talked for so long. How are u?"

Take a look:

Where did u find this picture? Where is this from? @VS_Unfinished baby me ?? https://t.co/sYqcCsKdU7 — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) November 12, 2025

Hopefully a new era and my return to Indian films. I’m not sure. But I know it will be incredible @jain_salonii https://t.co/JYqnvprWog — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) November 12, 2025

By Gods grace. I’m hoping to be able to do the best work I can around the world. With all your support it feels like anything is possible. Hi @mukesh_pc haven’t talked for so long. How are u? https://t.co/GyA7GNVKLb — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) November 12, 2025

The makers have confirmed that the official title and first glimpse of Globetrotter will be revealed on November 15, 2025, during a major launch event at Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad. The event will be live-streamed on JioHotstar.