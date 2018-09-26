Students of the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) on Wednesday staged a protest against the administration's order to vacate seven hostels, including two medical students' hostels, within 24 hours, following an incident of violence in the campus a day before. The university has suspended classes till September 28.

One of the protesting students told ANI, "We want hostels back. There is a video of Chief Proctor instigating students for violence. We demand her dismissal and an inquiry needs to be set up."

The BHU administration on Tuesday beefed up heavy security in and around campus.

The step was taken after a scuffle broke out between Sir Sunderlal Hospital's junior doctors and relatives of a patient on Monday. One person was detained following the scuffle.

"From what we have been told by the hospital authorities, the family of the patient wanted the doctor to attend to her first. We are now further investigating the matter," Varanasi's ACM First Prem Pandey had said.

The patient apparently visited the hospital on Monday after she fell ill.

After the doctors apparently did not fulfill their demand, the patient's family started protesting. They were reportedly joined by students of the varsity.